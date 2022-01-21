Movement for Democratic Change-Alliance president Nelson Chamisa has expressed shock and send message of condolences to the Manatsa following the death of Zimbabwean music legend Zixie Manatsa.

Manatsa died yesterday from cancer. He was 78.

Meanwhile, in his message, Chamisa said the country has lost a bundle of talent in Manatsa.

“ZEXIE MANATSA-A pioneering legend! What a gifted musician; what a great life. My condolences to the Manatsa family & indeed the nation of Zimbabwe for the loss of this bundle of talent.

“May The Holy Spirit comfort the family & us all during this very sad moment. RIP Great legend,” said Chamisa.

Apparently, one of the greatest musician to ever emerge from Zimbabwe, Thomas Mapfumo has also sent his condolences message to the family and the nation at large.

“Famba zvakanaka shamwari yangu Zex.

“Mwari vaita kuda kwavo. Zvinorwadza, zvinonetsa kugamuchira asi ndiyo nzira yedu tose. Zorora murugare shamwari,” said Mapfumo.

In the same light, condolences messages has continued to flow from Zimbabweans across the divide.

Manatsa will be remembered for his energetic social commentary on love, politics, social relations and football.

Soccer fans will affectionately remember his anthemic blockbuster hits dedicated to leading clubs Caps United, Dynamos, Highlanders and Zimbabwe Saints.

Zwnews