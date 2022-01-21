The Combined Harare Residents Association through their attorneys, Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR) has given a 48-hour ultimatum to City of Harare to attend to maintenance, repair & refurbishment of drainage systems in the capital city’s high-density suburbs including the CBD.

Chra says these areas are where the local authority has failed & neglected to maintain them.

ZLHR writes:

“We told @cohsunshinecity that such an act constitutes an infringement of residents’ right to an environment that is not harmful to their health or well-being.

According to @ChraHarare

, many suburbs in Harare have experienced flash floods during the current rainy season & will continue experiencing such flash floods unless the water drainage system is attended to. Such flooding, according to

@ChraHarare, places residents at risk of contracting waterborne diseases.

“We told @cohsunshinecity that such neglect amounts to a breach of the local authority’s legal duty to take necessary measures to convey & dispose stormwater as provided in terms of Section 168 of the Urban Councils Act.

“We reminded the local authority that in terms of Section 73 of the Constitution, every person has the right to an environment that is not harmful to their health or well-being.

“We advised @cohsunshinecity

that its failure to maintain, repair & refurbish drainage systems in high-density suburbs will leave us with no option but to institute proceedings for an court order compelling it to do so, the costs of which will be borne by the local authority.”

Meanwhile, the problem of blocked storm drains has been a perennial challenge for Harare.

This has in most cases caused a host of health and environmental challenges for the city.

Zwnews