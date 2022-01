Zimbabwe recorded 397 new Covid-19 infections and 4 deaths on Thursday, the Ministry of Health and Child Care has revealed.

Meanwhile, the government is continuously urging citizens to get vaccinated and observe Covid 19 protocols at all times.

The Minister of Health, who is also the acting President Constantino Chiwenga recently extended lockdown measures by further two weeks.

Chiwenga however, hinted that schools would reopen in February, depending on prevailing situation at the time.

