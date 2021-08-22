Zambia’s President elect, Hakainde Hichilema has invited the leader of Zimbabwe’s main opposition party, Nelson Chamisa to attend his inauguration as the new President of Zambia.

However, it is not yet clear if President Emmerson Mnangagwa has been invited as yet.

Apparently, speaking prior to the announcement of the Zambian elections, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Information Nick Mangwana said Mnangagwa will be invited to the inauguration of whoever was going to win the election, and hinted that that someone will not be invited.

Analysts believe he was implying that Chamisa who is Mnangagwa’s arch rival was not going to be invited.

“President @edmnangagwa will be invited for the inauguration of whoever wins the Zambian Election.

“It’s down to him to attend or not. There is no price for guessing who will not be invited,” he said.

Meanwhile, the move has been described as a break of dictatorial tradition in Southern Africa.

“In breaking with tradition of dictatorships in Southern Africa, Zambian new President @HHichilema has invited Zimbabwe’s main opposition leader @nelsonchamisa and South Africa’s opposition politician and activist @MmusiMaimane,” says journalist Hopewell Chin’ono.

Meanwhile, Hichilema is the leader of United Party for National Development, which was Zambia’s main opposition party. He has strong connections with Zimbabwe’s main opposition party leader Chamisa.

Zwnews