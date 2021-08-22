Photo for illustration purposes only

One person died and the other injured in Harare when they were struck by a Mercedes Benz while fighting in the middle of the road.

According to police, the incident occurred on 21 August 2021 at 21:45 hours, along Main Street, opposite Chinyaradzo Children’s Home.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police has since called on members of the public not to engage in fighting as a way of resolving issues.

Apparently, police in Bulawayo are investigating a case of unlawful termination of pregnancy in which a human foetus was found stuck in a sewerage outlet at a certain house in Pumula.

The foetus was ferried to UBH for post mortem.

Zwnews