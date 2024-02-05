We will not abuse our two-thirds majority in parliament, says ZANU PF

ZANU-PF Director for Information and Publicity Farai Marapira says the ruling party will not abuse its two-thirds majority in parliament.
His sentiments comes after the ruling party gained two-thirds majority in parliament following the just ended by-elections.
Zanu PF now holds 190 of the 280 seats in the National Assembly, surpassing the 187 seats required to hold a two-thirds majority
The six constituencies are Chegutu West Cdes (Wellington Timburwa), Seke (Munyaradzi Kashambe), Goromonzi South (Washington Zhanda), Mkoba North (Edgar Ncube), Pelandaba-Tshabalala (Joseph Tshuma), and Zvimba East (Kudakwashe Mananzva).
Zimbabwe Electoral Commission Chief Elections Officer Utloile Silaigwana confirmed the results yesterday.
Meanwhile, fears are that the ruling party will use its two-thirds majority to change the constitution in its favour.
President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa is rumoured to be angling for a change of Constitution to allow him to run for a third term after 2028 general elections.
