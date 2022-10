Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services (ZPCS) chiefs say authority granted for Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) leader Nelson Chamisa to visit supporters in prisons, this after he was previously barred.

ZPCS says he should however give advance notice; visits limited to 30 minutes; visits within hearing of prison officer and no slogans.

This came after his lawyers had petitioned ZPCS over the issue.

On several occasions Chamisa had been barred from visiting members of his party who would have been jailed.

Zwnews