MDC-A To Roll Out Massive Protests After Congress…Demands Fresh Elections

MDC- Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa told party members to brace for mass protests after the May 24-26 electoral Congress to be held in Gweru.

Addressing supporters in Bulawayo’s Mzilikazi suburb on Monday during debates between candidates for executive positions at the Congress, Chamisa said:

Wait for our congress. After the 26th, you’ll see what’s going to happen. We can’t be having problems in the country when we have such competent people in leadership. Listen to the quality of debate, the MDC is rich. We want 2023 right now. We’re not going to shirk.

The MDC has from time to time threatened streets protest to force the government to deal with the fast-deteriorating socio-economic situation.

Prices of goods and services have continued to rise whilst the disposable incomes have not changed in many years. Recently, power utility ZESA began debilitating load shedding across the country while the major urban settlements do not have water consistently.