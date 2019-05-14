Fire Guts Grocery Warehouse, Loss Pegged At US$95 000

Goods valued at US$95 000 were destroyed by a massive fire that broke out at a grocery shop warehouse in Zhombe last Tuesday evening.

There were no casualties, but the owners of Hande Baby Stores which serves as a wholesaler in the area suffered a great loss of US$95 000.

Midlands police spokesperson Inspector Joel Goko confirmed the incident and noted that investigations into the cause of the inferno were underway.

“I can confirm that there was a fire that burnt down a shop in Zhombe and almost all the stock was reduced to ashes. We are however, not yet aware of the cause of the fire as investigations by the relevant authorities are currently underway to ascertain the cause of the fire,” said Insp Goko.

Zhombe Chief Weight Gwesela, whose homestead is a stone throw away from Joel Growth Point where the fire incident occurred, said villagers from the surroundings failed to put out the fire.

“I was awakened by the commotion outside only to see the shop in flames. We tried everything to save the groceries and other goods but to no avail.

“I am, however, glad that no-one was injured and there was no loss of life in the mishap,” said Chief Gwesela.

-Chronicle