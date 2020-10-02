The Nelson Chamisa’s led MDC Alliance is on countrywide crusade to consult members over the name to use in future elections after a rival claimed its identity, Business Times can report.

MDC Alliance mired in power struggles with a rival faction led by Thokozani Khupe which is riding on a Supreme Court ruling to run the affairs of Zimbabwe’s largest opposition party.

Khupe, who was made MDC-T acting president pending the holding of an extraordinary congress, has been recalling MDC Alliance legislators and councillors for failing to recognise her leadership.

Her party sprang a surprise recently that it would be referred to as MDC Alliance jolting Chamisa into action amid suggestions from some party members for a new identity ahead of the December 5 by-election to fill the gap created by the recall of councillors and MPs.

MDC Alliance secretary-general Charlton Hwende said the party was consulting members on the name the party should use.

“Some of our party members want us to continue with the name despite Khupe claiming ownership to it.

We also have other members who are saying that let’s change the name and adopt a new name because of the problems being associated with it by Khupe working with Zanu-PF.

This group is mainly composed of some of our party elders and founding members but we are discussing the issue,” Hwende said.

Morgan Komichi the MDC -T chairperson said his party had resolved to use the name MDC Alliance in the elections as they were duly recognised by the Supreme Court which gave them the use of MDC property and name and ownership of everything formerly used by MDC since 2014.

“We are aware of the court ruling and it gave us the right to use the name and we are just following the court order in claiming our rightful name,” Komichi said.

-Business times

Like 224 Dislike 28

93667

0

0

cookie-check

Chamisa consults on party name to use in future elections

no