Zimbabwean billionaire, Strive Masiyiwa has saluted Zambian President Edgar Lungu who is peacefully handing over power to President-elect Hakainde Hichilema.

The Zambian President in televised address, says he will “comply with the constitutional provisions for a peaceful transfer of power.”

“I would therefore like to congratulate my brother, the president-elect, Mr Hakainde Hichilema.”

Lungu lost the just ended Zambian election to former opposition leader now President-elect Hichilema and is now peacefully passing on the stick.

Meanwhile, Masiyiwa says: “The Zambia transition is ‘African class’, and I will be watching new President Hichilema’s economic policies.”

Apparently, Masiyiwa who owns Econet Wireless has also invested in a number of countries.

Zwnews