The Nelson Chamisa led Movement for Democratic Change-Alliance (MDC Alliance) says it is extremely concerned at the move by President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s regime to introduce a new e-passport in a manner that is believed to be against the principles of administrative justice established in section 68 of the Constitution.

The party says it is has consistently challenged what it calls the regime’s penchant for dodgy deals and the failure to comply with due process and a transparent tender regime in the award of public contracts including this very passport production one.

