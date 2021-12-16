All roads will this Saturday lead to the Las Vegas Private Lounge in Redcliff, Midlands Province, where over fifteen participants drawn from various parts of the country are expected to battle for supremacy in the 2021 edition of the Miss Reds beauty pagaent.

Speaking in an interview with this publication Thursday afternoon, 22-year old socialite Nyasha Phiri, a.k.a Nicky Billywood, revealed that there has been an overwhelming response from the participants, adding that ‘all is now set for the Big Day on Saturday’.

“It’s all systems go and we are ready to host Zimbabwe in Redcliff,” she said.

“So we have put everything in place to ensure that there is all full compliance with the set Covid-19 regulations.”

“We are making a strong appeal to all merrymaking citizens of the Republic of Zimbabwe to compulsorily bring their vaccination cards if they intend to witness the pagaent at the Private Loungue,” said Nicky Billywood.

The 2021 Miss Reds is running under the auspices of Join Africa Business Network.

