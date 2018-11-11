Shocking Pictures: Gweru dam poisoned, people risk consuming poisoned fish

Anchor Yeast has been left counting loses after its supplying dam for fish in Gweru has been poisoned with great fear that some unscrupulous personnel are sneaking the poisoned white meat into the black market.

Environmental Management Agency, National Parks and Gweru City Council officials tested the dam for poison and tests were positive.

Officials allayed fears that none of the poisoned fish had found its way on the market, but however warned public from purchasing fish from the black market.

Gweru city council official confirmed that there were poisoning tests done.

“EMA, National Parks and City Health visited the area and took samples of both the fish and the water to be submitted to the Government Analysts for analysis. Lets discourage the public from buying food sold from the streets,” said a council official who refused to be named.

