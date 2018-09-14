Chamisa cancels self ‘inauguration’ due to cholera fears

Mdc-A National Organising Secretary MP Amos Chibaya issued a statement of the cancellation and postponement of the party’s 19th anniversary celebrations.

“Leaders kindly be advised that we are postponing our 19th Anniversary rally that was slated for Gwanzura Stadium on Saturday.

“This postponement has been necessitated by the Cholera Outbreak in Harare.

“We had been successfully granted the clearance letter by the police to go ahead with our 19th Anniversary, the police later revoked their decision due to this disturbing cholera outbreak.

“Our Annivesary will go ahead on a later date to be advised.The venue will remain the same – Gwanzura stadium. The regime is in panic mode and they know we won the elections.”

The theme for the event was, “MDC at 19: Uniting in defense of the people’s victory.”