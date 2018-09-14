Latest: Donald Trump’s US govt will not lift Zimbabwe sanctions…pressure on ED

The Donald Trump led U.S. government will not lift sanctions against Zimbabwe until the new government of President Emmerson Mnangagwa demonstrates it is “changing its ways,” a senior U.S. economic official told a congressional panel on Thursday.

Manisha Singh, the U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for Economic and Business Affairs, told a House of Representatives hearing there were 141 entities and individuals in Zimbabwe, including Mnangagwa and former president Robert Mugabe, that are currently under U.S. sanctions.

“Our pressure on Zimbabwe remains in place. We are trying to use this pressure to leverage political and economic reforms, human rights observations,” Singh said.

“We want to see fundamental changes in Zimbabwe and only then will we resume normal relations with them,” she added.

President Trump extended sanctions against Mnangagwa’s government following the election day shooting of protesters by soldiers from the Presidential Guard.

Up to now noone has been arrested over the murders amidst speculation that the killers were sent by a well-known and powerful figure in the upper ranks of Zimbabwe government.