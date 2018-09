HARARE: Police on Friday arrested Junior Shuvai Gumbochuma Marufu, the sister of controversial former Zimbabwe First Lady Grace Mugabe on fraud charges.

She is facing a string of charges in relation to the irregular sale of land.

Gumbochuma was picked up by Harare detectives on fraud charges this morning, just days after she buried her mother in Chivhu. Police sources confirmed that the charges relate to the sale of housing stands.

Details follow