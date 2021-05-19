President Emmerson Mnangagwa has voted NO to the responsibility to protect and prevent genocide, war crimes, ethnic cleansing and crimes against humanity.

Voting during the General Assembly 66th Plenary meeting on the responsibility to protect and prevent genocide, war crimes, ethnic cleansing and crimes against humanity, Mnangagwa voted no.

Meanwhile, in other words, Mnangagwa is telling the UN and the world that leaders should not care and take responsibility.

Apparently, 115 countries voted yes, 15 including Zimbabwe voted no, while 28 voted abstain.

