The Consumer Council of Zimbabwe (CCZ) has warned retail outlets using a dual pricing model to maintain appropriate pricing on all commodities as well as adhere strictly to the foreign currency auction system.

Zimbabwe’s local currency, Zimdollar has been losing its purchasing power and trading weak against major convertible currencies.

This has seen some retailers using double tier pricing models.

In a statement, CCZ executive director Rosemary Mpofu said they have noted with concern that some retail outlets were operating on a dual pricing system in some of their retail outlets.

The dual pricing system is where the displayed price or shelf price is regarded as the discounted price, which is applicable to a consumer who is buying in United States Dollars (USD) only.

For those buying using the local currency or Real Time Gross Settlement (RTGS), the discounted price/shelf price does not apply.

“In some shops, a 250g packet of value bacon with a shelf price of US$3.00 becomes US$4.85 at the till, if paid for in RTGS, and 4.5kg chicken cuts marked at US$16.50 becomes US$25.00, paid at the prevailing interbank rate,” she said.

“According to the Consumer Protection Act, Chapter 14:44, Section 26, subsection (5), No supplier shall require a consumer to pay a price for any goods or services higher than the advertised or displayed price, provided that the advertised price shall include all taxes or levies chargeable upon the goods or services.

“No supplier shall require a consumer to pay a price for any goods or services where more than one price is advertised or displayed concurrently, the lowest price shall be considered as the price of the goods or services.

“CCZ therefore is urging consumers to report any such practices to the relevant authorities in order for corrective measures to be taken against those violating the law.”