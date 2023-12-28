The country’s main opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) says in 2024, under the leadership of Nelson Chamisa is poised to address Zimbabwe’s legitimacy crisis in alignment with the Citizens National Assembly discussions.

Posting on its X handle, the party thanked its supporters for the resilience and promised that it won’t be in vain.

“Together, in 2023, we etched the mark of defiance, unity, and triumph. Our odyssey to a luminous destiny continues.

“Let us fuel the flames of hope, relentlessly striving toward a New Great Zimbabwe led by President Nelson Chamisa that authentically reflects the dreams of its people,” said the party.

Zwnews