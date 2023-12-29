A maid appeared before magistrate Evelyn Mashavakure facing allegations of theft of US$15 700 from her Chinese boss.

Otilia Mushoriwa (39) was remanded in custody until tomorrow for bail ruling.

The complainant in the case is Hongzhomg Chen (38), residing in Avonlea, Harare.

State prosecutor Heather Muwokoto alleged that on December 26, Chen received US$15 000 from his friends for safekeeping.

She placed the money in a wardrobe.

Hours later, Chen discovered that the money was missing and Mushoriwa professed ignorance.

Chen later found the cash inside Mushoriwa’s handbag in a rubbish plastic bin.

The maid denied ever taking the money.

Chen phoned the police leading to Mushoriwa’s arrest.

