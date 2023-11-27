Zimbabwean main opposition party Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) vice president Tendai Biti had rubbished claims circulating on the social media alleging that he had dinner with controversial activist Sengezo Tshabangu.

Tshabangu is the power behind the ongoing recalling of CCC parliamentarians, senators and councillors.

Tshabangu claims that he recently had dinner with Biti at Monomotapa Crowne Plaza Hotel in Harare to discuss key political issues.

But Biti says the reports are false and malicious.

Biti told The NewsHawks that he hasn’t met Tshabangu in a long time, while he has not had meal at Monomotapa Hotel in 20 years!

“That’s false and malicious. I haven’t seen Tshabangu for a long time and haven’t eaten at Crowne Plaza for 20 years now!,” he said.

Biti said he has nothing to do with the issue of recalls which are decimating CCC elected representatives in parliament and municipalities.

Without hesistation, he said he remains focused on the big picture despite the current political turmoil engulfing the main opposition CCC.

Biti pointed out that it is how to continue the struggle for impactful democratic change in Zimbabwe through the main opposition movement.

