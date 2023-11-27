Image: (Zimtrade) for illustration

China has replaced South Africa as Zimbabwe top export destination.

Among the country’s major export destinations in October 2023 China at 38.4 percent, United Arab Emirates at 22.8 percent and South Africa at (16.3 percent respectively.

During the period under review, Zimbabwe exports 23 percent up.

September exports value amounted to USD678.1 million as opposed to October’s USD831.9 million.

The country’s major exports include gold, tobacco, metal alloys, cotton, and sugar.

Meanwhile, Zimbabwe’s principal imports are fuels and petroleum products, electricity, machinery and transport equipment, food, and miscellaneous manufactured goods.

Zwnews