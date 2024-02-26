CCC vice president Tendai Biti convicted

Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) vice president Tendai Biti has been convicted of verbal assault on Russian national.

This was announced by Harare Magistrate Vongai Muchuchuti during pre-sentence session this afternoon.

Apparently, Alec Muchadehama, Biti’s lawyer says they will appeal his conviction on a charge of assault for calling Tatiana Aleshina “stupid” in November 2020. Sentencing hearing at 10AM Tuesday.

Biti could be sentenced to a fine or up to 10 years or both.

