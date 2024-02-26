Just resign, you have failed- American economist Steve Hanke tells Mthuli Ncube

Renowned American economic analyst Steve Hanke says Zimbabwe’s Finance minister Mthuli Ncube should quit the job because he has failed dismally.
Runaway inflation and the Zimbabwe dollar’s catastrophic decline have come under the spotlight and according to Hanke it is the highest in the world.
On 14 February, the International Monetary Fund highlighted that the country’s local currency, Zimdollar has lost 95% value since 1 December 2023.
Hanke today said the Zimdollar has lost 94.6% value since 1 January 2024.
His calculations further indicates that Zimbabwe has the world’s highest annual inflation rate, at 1 367%.
Zwnews
The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) is appealing for information which may assist to identify and… Read More
...slain Zimbabwean Lazarus Makono died from a stabbing in Barnsley on February 21, 2024... LONDON,… Read More
Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) vice president Tendai Biti has been convicted of verbal assault… Read More
Former Minister of Foreign Affairs Walter Mzembi says those who lie about the country's food… Read More
The Zimbabwean government has been implored to respect and protect lawyers, and reminded that independent… Read More
Karoi magistrate Moreblessing Makati on Friday fined ZANU PF Hurungwe East legislator Chenjerai Kangausaru and… Read More