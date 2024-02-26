Categories: Zim Latest

Just resign, you have failed- American economist Steve Hanke tells Mthuli Ncube

Renowned American economic analyst Steve Hanke says Zimbabwe’s Finance minister Mthuli Ncube should quit the job because he has failed dismally.

Runaway inflation and the Zimbabwe dollar’s catastrophic decline have come under the spotlight and according to Hanke it is the highest in the world.

On 14 February, the International Monetary Fund highlighted that the country’s local currency, Zimdollar has lost 95% value since 1 December 2023.

Hanke today said the Zimdollar has lost 94.6% value since 1 January 2024.

His calculations further indicates that Zimbabwe has the world’s highest annual inflation rate, at 1 367%.

