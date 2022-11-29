Citizens Coalition for Change Member of Parliament for Harare North, Norman ‘Rusty’ Markham has rejected a payout of US$40 000 to be given to parliamentarians by the President Emmerson Mnangagwa led administration.

Mnangagwa’s regime has offered a one off payment of US$40,000 totaling US$14 million to Zimbabwe’s 350 MPs and almost all of them have signed up, renowned investigative journalist Hopewell Chin’ono recently disclosed.

He says such amount could buy 14 radiotherapy machines or build 378 maternity theaters. Zimbabwe doesn’t have a single working radiotherapy machine.

Chin’ono added that so far only one MP has declined the offer.

“I have confirmed with my sources that the only Zimbabwean MP who didn’t sign for the US$40,000 Mnangagwa payoff is Allan Norman “Rusty” Markham the MP for Harare North.

“I am told that some MPs have received the money. Ministers got US$500k and deputies U$350k.”

Meanwhile, a number of MPs including Norton Independent MP Temba Mliswa confirmed the payouts.

Apparently, CCC president recently warned of some people MPs included falling prey to Mnangagwa’s tricks, saying money would be poured.

