Renowned musician, dancer, songwriter and choreographer, script writer, Vimbai Zimuto says real men respect women’s bodies and do not record sex tapes to humiliate them.

Zimuto says men who are weak at foreplay during sexual intercourse are the ones who record sex tapes and circulate on social media to humiliate women.

She says at one time there was a video of people kissing and fondling a lady’s breasts as if they were avocados.

Meanwhile, Zimuto says Shashl should not worry much as she is still young and will get a real man who loves her.

