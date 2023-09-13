0 0

Amai Eunor Guti, the widow of the late Baba Ezekiel Guti paid a courtesy call on President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa at State House to congratulate him on his victory.

She also took the opportunity to thank him for the honour he bestowed on the late apostle.

Zimbabwe Assemblies of God Africa (ZAOGA Forward in Faith) founder Archbishop Ezekiel Handinawangu Guti died on 5 July 2023.

He was declared national hero by President Mnangagwa for his contribution to the nation.

National hero’s status has traditionally been the preserve of politicians who were outstanding in contributing towards the country’s liberation war back in the 1960s and 70s.

Guti was however buried at his old church started in 1960 under a eucalyptus tree on a mountain in Bindura.

At this place, Archbishop Guti began his spiritual journey, learnt to read the English Bible and performed miracles.

The mountain became a prayer sanctuary for many people across the world and was known as a mountain of miracles.

