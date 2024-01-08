Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) deputy Spokesperson, Gift Ostallos Siziba and four others have been acquitted of charges of criminal nuisance.

This was after the witnesses gave contradictory statements.

Siziba had been embroiled in legal troubles following his and four other CCC members’ involvement in political activities that were deemed a ‘nuisance’ by the authorities.

This came on the heels of their victory against ZANU-PF and its candidates in the August elections, a triumph that Siziba suggests may have influenced the decision to press charges against them.

In his statement, Siziba called the charges ‘frivolous’, expressing his belief that they were baseless and motivated by political malice. He stated, “It was clear to me and to every sane person that the criminal nuisance charges were frivolous.” He accused ZANU-PF of resorting to these tactics as they cannot stop the CCC’s momentum through legitimate means.

The dismissal of these charges is seen as a reinforcement of the CCC’s position in Zimbabwe’s political landscape, especially in the wake of their recent electoral successes.

Siziba’s discharge has been met with widespread support from fellow citizens and party members, who have consistently shown solidarity throughout the legal process.

In his concluding remarks, a defiant Siziba thanked the citizens for their unwavering support and reaffirmed his commitment to the CCC’s cause: “Thank you fellow Citizens for the solidarity always. We fight on! Until victory!”

The clearing of Siziba’s name is not just a personal victory but also a symbolic one for the CCC, representing resilience in the face of political adversity.

The case has garnered significant attention, highlighting the ongoing political tensions in Zimbabwe. As the CCC continues its campaign, this development is likely to have far-reaching implications for the country’s political dynamics.

Zwnews