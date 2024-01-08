Disqualified 2023 presidential candidate Saviour Kasukuwere has been roasted on X after he made some comments condemning Citizens Coalition for Change CCC deputy chairperson Job Sikhala’s detention.

Kasukuwere invited trouble for himself when he posted:

“Today the Zimbabwe Judicial authorities descend across the country and will officially open the courts. With Job Sikhala clocking over 600 + days in prison, we await to hear from the judicial system if this is now the norm.

“A judicial system can only remain relevant if it retains consciences that protect those without power, poor and weak. Let’s listen as they open the courts, what will they say about prolonged imprisonment without trial!

“Otherwise it’s a day, year wasted and history will record. Will they shy away from the oath they committed to uphold the principle of Lady Justice!”

His followers were quick to call him to order saying he participated in the creation of the current political and economic crisis the country is facing.

One follower started by questioning Kasukuwere’s sincerity.

@Wezha11O posted: “My thoughts as well Tyson but the question I ask myself everyday and everything when you post these questions …I ask myself kuti is kasukuwere sincere in this or its just that now you are not inside…if you were inside even as Mt Darwin mp would share the same?”

Kasukuwere responded: “Yes I would and have always. My conscience is my master.”

Chasamhuka Fadzo: “VaKasukuwere, I remember muchimo zvainzi Zanu PF musangano uchatonga nekusingaperi. Mavakuda kuti kutonga kuchipera manje.”

He responded that ZANU PF is not in charge, without elaborating who is.

Wezha11OG came back: “To me Tyson this is the Zimbabwe you helped to create do you remember we almost witnessed Morgan Tsvangirai hanged for treason because of silly changes that you knew they were fake… but you never said anything then.. what makes you say something today.”

In response Kasukuwere said: “I thought he defended himself and was acquitted. What did you want me to say when he travelled to meet Ben Menashe I was not invited.

“More importantly, JP Garwe (then) acquitted him and the state did not appeal against the judgment.”