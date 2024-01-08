Acting president Constantino Chiwenga has on behalf of President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa saluted multi-agency teams that rescued trapped miners at Redwing Mine.

“On behalf of His Excellency the President who is on a month-long annual break, Government and my behalf, I deeply applaud the multi-agency teams from both Government and the Private sector for a successful rescue operation which saved 15 trapped miners at the Metallon Gold-owned Redwing Mine in Penhalonga, Manicaland Province,” Acting President Chiwenga.

He said the situation was dire, but the multi-agency pulled up their socks and finally managed the trapped miners.

VP Chiwenga added that President Mnangagwa who is on leave followed throughout the rescue process and is happy that the trapped individuals were brought to the surface alive.

