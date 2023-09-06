0 0

Zimbabwe’s newly elected Members of Parliament (MPs) and Senators are set to take their oaths today, Thursday, signifying the commencement of the tenth parliamentary session since the nation’s independence.

The announcement came from Kennedy Chokuda, the Clerk of Parliament, through an extraordinary gazette. As per the notice, 279 MPs and 90 Senators are scheduled to affirm their commitment to office. Chokuda conveyed:

“It is hereby officially communicated that, in accordance with section 128 (1) of the Constitution, Members of Parliament will take their oaths before the Clerk of Parliament as per the stipulated schedule: (a) at ten o’clock in the morning on Thursday, the 7th of September, 2023, for Members of the National Assembly; and (b) at half-past two o’clock in the afternoon on Thursday, the 7th of September, 2023, for Members of the Senate. The venue for this event will be the Parliament Building in Harare.”