The cause of Queen Elizabeth II’s death has been revealed.
According to her death certificate, she died of old age.
Queen Elizabeth II, the UK’s longest-serving monarch, died at Balmoral recently aged 96, after reigning for 70 years.
Sep 29, 2022 | Zim Latest
