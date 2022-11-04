The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) in Zvimba has confirmed the arrest of Chriswell Maponga (42) for a case of stock theft in which he allegedly stole 16 cattle from two complainants in the Zvimba area between October and November 2022.

Police apprehended the suspect during the clearing procedure of 13 stolen cattle, which he intended to sell to a cattle buyer for US$2000.

Police recovered the 13 cattle from the suspect, and the owners have since positively identified their cattle.

In another case, ZRP is investigating a murder case which occurred at a nightclub in Gwanda on 02/11/22 at around 0000 hours, where Tanaka Zingoni (19) was stabbed twice on the chest after a misunderstanding with four unknown suspects.

The victim was rushed to Gwanda Provincial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead on admission.

ZRP is appealing to anyone with information that may help in making sure that the suspects are caught to report at any nearest Police station.

