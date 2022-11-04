The Uebert Angel-led Spirit Embassy Church is this Sunday expected to be launched in Kwekwe town according to sources within the church.

The new Spirit Embassy chapel is located at the Smit Academy, opposite the National Mining Museum near Kwekwe central business district.

Pastor Simba, who is also the International Director of Prayer for the GoodNews World- a critical arm of the church, will head the Kwekwe Branch, Zwnews has heard.

Last year, Angel was appointed as the Presidential Envoy and Ambassador-At-Large by Zimbabwe leader, Emmerson Mnangagwa.

The Kwekwe branch adds to a multiplicity of Spirit Embassy branches across the country including places such as Harare, Gweru, Mutare, Bulawayo, Chiredzi, Masvingo, Granary, Zaka and many other places.

