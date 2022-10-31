Moneoa Moshesh says she is devastated as she announces the death of her friend, Reggie.

The actress shared photos of herself with the deceased and spoke about how close they’ve been for the past 11 years.

“I’ve been trying my hardest to stay as busy as possible these past two days. As it stands, 2022 is not a year I’ll remember fondly.”

Moneoa is finding it difficult to accept the reality of his passing, but she promises to see him soon at the other side.

“The thought of accepting the reality, that I now have to live in a world you’re no longer part of, is far too heavy on my heart. 11 years, Reggie. 11 years worth of some of the most beautiful memories I have.

“You’ve been pouring love, encouragement and support into my life since I was a skinny and scrawny looking, aspiring singer,” she wrote.

“All I had was hopes and dreams and you loved me anyway. My brother, my friend, my heart. Yours is a spirit I’ll cherish in all lifetimes. Thank you and Happy Transcendance. I’ll be seeing you,” she added.

Other celebrities like Somizi and Lerato Kganyago were shocked by the news of his death.

“I bumped into him a week ago or so at plaza and we gave each other the warmest longest hug and he said we shud do lunch,” Som wrote.

