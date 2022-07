The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) is investigating a cash-in-transit robbery case in which three unknown suspects aboard a Honda Fit vehicle attacked two security guards delivering cash at a bank in Newlands Harare this morning at around 1100 hours.

The incident happened yesterday morning and the robbers took away cash amounting to US$91 980 and ZWL$ 514 840.

Meanwhile, in another incident ZRP has spoken on the recent shootout in Gwanda.

Zwnews