The Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission and Distribution Company (ZETDC) has warned power outages in Harare.

ZETDC says the outages are a result of underground cables faults adding that engineers are working to rectify the problem.

Apparently, the power utility is on record calling on residents to treat electricity lines as live and to stay away from such lines.

Meanwhile, the Zimbabwe Power Company (ZPC) has started receiving various components for the Deka upgrade project, which is funded through a US$48.1 million Line of Credit (LOC) extended by the India government to the Government of Zimbabwe.

Zwnews