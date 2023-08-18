File image

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has announced the names of five people who died in a fatal traffic accident which occurred along Birchenough Bridge-Chipinge highway.

The accident happened after a Nissan Caravan vehicle carrying 32 members of African Apostolic Church was involved in a head-on-collision with a Mercedes Benz vehicle with five passengers on board.

The bodies of the victims were taken to Birchenough Bridge General Hospital mortuary for post mortem whilst the injured were also admitted at the same hospital.

In a statement, ZRP spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi appealed to drivers to always observe road rules.

Meanwhile, a huge number of traffic accidents in the country have been attributed to human error.

Zwnews