CAPS United Humiliated as New Boys Bikita Minerals Secure First Premiership Victory…ZPSL Results

Bikita Minerals made a resounding statement in the Castle Lager Premiership with a gritty 1-0 triumph over CAPS United at Rufaro Stadium. Carlos Makambira’s decisive strike in the 28th minute propelled Saul Chaminuka’s squad to their inaugural league win, igniting celebrations among the newly promoted side.
In another fiercely contested encounter, FC Platinum were held to a 2-2 draw against Chicken Inn at Mandava Stadium. Lawrence Mhlanga and a scorer yet to be named found the net for the Zvishavane miners, while Lincoln Mangaira and Micheal Charamba responded with goals for the Gamecocks, ensuring an enthralling stalemate.
Elsewhere in the league, TelOne and Greenfuel battled to a 1-1 draw at Greenfuel Arena, while Manica Diamonds and Chegutu Pirates settled for a goalless stalemate at Sakubva Stadium. Similarly, Arenel and Herentals played out a scoreless draw, highlighting the competitive nature of the Premiership fixtures.
Castle Lager Premiership Matchday 3 Results:
