Sport

CAPS United Humiliated as New Boys Bikita Minerals Secure First Premiership Victory…ZPSL Results

Caps United fans

 In an electrifying showdown at Rufaro Stadium, newly promoted side Bikita Minerals clinched their maiden victory in the Castle Lager Premiership, edging past CAPS United with a solitary goal. Meanwhile, FC Platinum maintained their commanding position atop the league standings with a hard-fought draw against Chicken Inn.

Bikita Minerals made a resounding statement in the Castle Lager Premiership with a gritty 1-0 triumph over CAPS United at Rufaro Stadium. Carlos Makambira’s decisive strike in the 28th minute propelled Saul Chaminuka’s squad to their inaugural league win, igniting celebrations among the newly promoted side.

In another fiercely contested encounter, FC Platinum were held to a 2-2 draw against Chicken Inn at Mandava Stadium. Lawrence Mhlanga and a scorer yet to be named found the net for the Zvishavane miners, while Lincoln Mangaira and Micheal Charamba responded with goals for the Gamecocks, ensuring an enthralling stalemate.

Elsewhere in the league, TelOne and Greenfuel battled to a 1-1 draw at Greenfuel Arena, while Manica Diamonds and Chegutu Pirates settled for a goalless stalemate at Sakubva Stadium. Similarly, Arenel and Herentals played out a scoreless draw, highlighting the competitive nature of the Premiership fixtures.

Castle Lager Premiership Matchday 3 Results:

  • CAPS United 0-1 Bikita Minerals
  • FC Platinum 2-2 Chicken Inn
  • ZPC Kariba 0-0 Ngezi Platinum
  • Green Fuel 1-1 Telone
  • Manica Diamonds 0-0 Chegutu Pirates
Share
29th March 2024

Recent Posts

Zimbabwean Driver Locked Up in DRC After His Truck Kills 18 People in Deadly Accident

Reports from concerned drivers in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) indicate that Jeremiah Kamuterera,… Read More

29th March 2024

Police Investigate Discovery of 20 Young Women Linked to Madzibaba Ishmael Cult in Harare Hideout

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has launched an investigation after discovering 20 young women who… Read More

29th March 2024

No loss of value through introduction of currency stabilization measures- David Mnangagwa

The Deputy Minister of Finance and Investment Promotion David Mnangagwa has attributed the current surge… Read More

29th March 2024

Mnangagwa prematurely ends Mangudya’s tenure as RBZ governor

HARARE – President Emmerson Mnangagwa on Thursday brought forward by a month the appointment of… Read More

29th March 2024

Tragedy Strikes as Bus Plunges Off Bridge in Limpopo, Killing 45 ZCC Church Mmembers

SOUTH AFRICA: A devastating bus accident on the R518 in Limpopo's Waterberg district has led… Read More

29th March 2024

FTX Billionaire Founder Sam Bankman-Fried Sentenced to 25 Years in Prison for Massive Crypto Fraud

In a landmark sentencing, Sam Bankman-Fried, the founder of cryptocurrency exchange FTX, was handed a… Read More

29th March 2024