Police Investigate Discovery of 20 Young Women Linked to Madzibaba Ishmael Cult in Harare Hideout

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has launched an investigation after discovering 20 young women who are suspected to have been associated with Madzibaba Ishmael, a religious leader, at a clandestine location in Marimba, Harare.

These women were reportedly taken from Madzibaba Ishmael’s shrine in Nyabira, raising concerns about their well-being and the circumstances surrounding their presence in the hideout.

The authorities are probing the situation to determine the reasons behind their relocation and ensure their safety. It’s unclear at this stage how the women ended up in the hideout or if they were held against their will.

Madzibaba Ishmael, whose name is associated with a notorious religious cult is likely to be central to the investigation as the authorities seek to understand the connections between him and the women found in the hideout.

Further details regarding the conditions of the women and the motives behind their relocation are expected to emerge as the investigation progresses.