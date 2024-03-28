Categories: Zim Latest

Police Investigate Discovery of 20 Young Women Linked to Madzibaba Ishmael Cult in Harare Hideout

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has launched an investigation after discovering 20 young women who are suspected to have been associated with Madzibaba Ishmael, a religious leader, at a clandestine location in Marimba, Harare.

These women were reportedly taken from Madzibaba Ishmael’s shrine in Nyabira, raising concerns about their well-being and the circumstances surrounding their presence in the hideout.

The authorities are probing the situation to determine the reasons behind their relocation and ensure their safety. It’s unclear at this stage how the women ended up in the hideout or if they were held against their will.

Madzibaba Ishmael, whose name is associated with a notorious religious cult is likely to be central to the investigation as the authorities seek to understand the connections between him and the women found in the hideout.

Further details regarding the conditions of the women and the motives behind their relocation are expected to emerge as the investigation progresses.

Share
29th March 2024

Recent Posts

Zimbabwean Driver Locked Up in DRC After His Truck Kills 18 People in Deadly Accident

Reports from concerned drivers in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) indicate that Jeremiah Kamuterera,… Read More

29th March 2024

CAPS United Humiliated as New Boys Bikita Minerals Secure First Premiership Victory…ZPSL Results

 In an electrifying showdown at Rufaro Stadium, newly promoted side Bikita Minerals clinched their maiden… Read More

29th March 2024

No loss of value through introduction of currency stabilization measures- David Mnangagwa

The Deputy Minister of Finance and Investment Promotion David Mnangagwa has attributed the current surge… Read More

29th March 2024

Mnangagwa prematurely ends Mangudya’s tenure as RBZ governor

HARARE – President Emmerson Mnangagwa on Thursday brought forward by a month the appointment of… Read More

29th March 2024

Tragedy Strikes as Bus Plunges Off Bridge in Limpopo, Killing 45 ZCC Church Mmembers

SOUTH AFRICA: A devastating bus accident on the R518 in Limpopo's Waterberg district has led… Read More

29th March 2024

FTX Billionaire Founder Sam Bankman-Fried Sentenced to 25 Years in Prison for Massive Crypto Fraud

In a landmark sentencing, Sam Bankman-Fried, the founder of cryptocurrency exchange FTX, was handed a… Read More

29th March 2024