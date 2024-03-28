No loss of value through introduction of currency stabilization measures- David Mnangagwa

The Deputy Minister of Finance and Investment Promotion David Mnangagwa has attributed the current surge in inflation to the looming Monetary Policy statement.
Posting on the ministry’s X handle, Mnangagwa said they have been receiving inquiries as to why the local currency had been falling so rapidly.
“We have been receiving enquiries about the surge in the exchange rate, which right now can be attributed to the anxiety and anticipation of the upcoming Monetary Policy Statement which is around the corner,” he says.
Meanwhile, he urged Zimbabwean not to fear for their hard earned cash as the government implement stabilisation measures.
“Government is committed to ensuring that there will be no loss of value through the introduction of the currency stabilization measures.
“If I were to irresponsibly give unsolicited advice, I would urge Zimbabweans with their hard earned ZWL not to hedge against it,” he said.
Zwnews
Reports from concerned drivers in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) indicate that Jeremiah Kamuterera,… Read More
The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has launched an investigation after discovering 20 young women who… Read More
In an electrifying showdown at Rufaro Stadium, newly promoted side Bikita Minerals clinched their maiden… Read More
HARARE – President Emmerson Mnangagwa on Thursday brought forward by a month the appointment of… Read More
SOUTH AFRICA: A devastating bus accident on the R518 in Limpopo's Waterberg district has led… Read More
In a landmark sentencing, Sam Bankman-Fried, the founder of cryptocurrency exchange FTX, was handed a… Read More