Zimbabweans have heightened calls for President Emmerson Mnangagwa to fire his Health Minister Dr Obadiah Moyo amid allegations of rampant abuse of looting and abuse of Covid19 funds by the bungling ministry.

Since the beginning of the national lockdown in March, the Government has faced multiple allegations of Covid19 funds abuse. An online petition for Moyo’s ouster is currently underway.

“This petition is meant to register our ANGER at the LOOTING of public funds using Covid-19 as an excuse by the Ministry of Health headed by Obadiah Moyo! We have put the EVIDENCE for the world to see. Regional leaders have CONDEMNED the LOOTERS. JUST SIGN!” said veteran journalist Hopewell Chingono while supporting the petition.

On the other hand, calls for the termination of Olympian gold medalist and Sports Minister Kirsty Coventry to have her membership with the International Olympic Committee (IOC) terminated have risen.

The former swimming sensation has been on the eye of a storm after she reportedly grabbed the farm of fugitive former cabinet minister Patrick Zhuwao.

