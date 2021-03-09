It is now six years after the abduction of journalist cum-human rights activist Itai Dzamara by by alleged state agents, amid calls for President Emmerson Mnangagwa and his government to account for him.

The Crisis in Zimbabwe Coalition says: “@edmnangagwa today marks 6 years since the disappearance of Itai Dzamara. His wife has made a passionate appeal to you to help in the search for the missing activist.”

One of his siblings, Blessed Dzamara says: “On the 9th of March 2015 they abducted him and its now 6 years, …..as a family we miss you Itai Dzamara Peace Kadiki. Evil deeds don’t last forever. On this day we remember and celebrate you bro as our hero.”

And the Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR) has called on the government to take all necessary and urgent measures to ascertain the whereabouts of Itai Dzamara & other disappeared & missing people who include Paul Chizuze & Patrick Nabanyana, who remain missing since they were abducted & disappeared in 2000 and 2012.

ZLHR says it remains worried by the failure to account by state actors on the fate of the pro-democracy campaigner, Dzamara who has been missing for 6 years after he was abducted & disappeared by some unidentified people on 9 March 2015.

Meanwhile, his wife, Sheffra Dzamara recently told Al Jazeera: “I’m still very traumatised; l want to know what happened to my husband.

“Every day l think about him,” the 36-year-old said. “I carry a lot of hurt and pain in my heart. I want answers and no one is giving me [any]. Life was much better when Itai was there.”

For the past six years, Sheffra has had to grapple both with the harrowing disappearance of her husband and fending for their two young children. She said she is grateful for the support she gets from relatives, friends and well-wishers.

