The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has cancelled the Morocco U-17 Africa Cup of Nations.

The cancellation, which has happened five days before kickoff is as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile, last year CAF Youth Competitions Committee made the decision to disqualify some teams, including Zimbabwe from the zonal qualifier tournament for the 2021 Africa Under-17 Cup of Nations.

In a statement, the Confederation of Southern African Football Association (COSAFA) said the disqualification of Botswana, Comoros Islands, Eswatini and Zimbabwe from the 2020 COSAFA Men’s Under-17 Championship on the basis of fielding over-age players has forced a reset of the competition.

Read the statement below on the cancellation of the finals:

The CAF Emergency Committee met on Monday, March 08, 2021 in Rabat, Morocco to decide on the holding of the 2021 U17 Total Africa Cup of Nations.

The Committee was made aware of the constraints faced by some of the participating member associations as well as the host country, including the fact that the coronavirus pandemic continues to present significant challenges for the organization of international sporting events.

Taking into account the cancellation by FIFA of the Under-17 World Cup for which the U-17 CAN was no longer qualifying, the Committee further noted:

• The resurgence of the Covid19 pandemic.

• Increased restrictions on international travel

• Uncertainty about the evolution of the situation

For all these reasons, the Committee decided to cancel the 2021 edition of the Total U17 Africa Cup of Nations.

For further information:

Alexandre Siewe

CAF | Communication director

-Zwnews