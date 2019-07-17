Sikulekile Mapfumo: Mnangagwa-MSU girlfriend’s child is named ED? PICTURES

The initials of the child’s names spell ED, the name the President is popularly referred by in the media

KWEKWE: President Emmerson Mnangagwa is alleged to have clashed with First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa after she found out about his allegged extra-marital affair with an accounting student at the Midlands State University (MSU).

Sources say the adulterous affair started when the student who has now been identified as Sikulekile Mapfumo, had her attachment at the President’s farm in Kwekwe.

It is alleged that during the course of the affair, Mapfumo became pregnant and had a son who was later named Ethan Dumisani(ED). Ironically, the initials of the child’s names spell ED, the name the President is popularly referred by in the media.

The actual age of Ethan Dumisani is not known.

Mapfumo is reported to live in Kwekwe’s Gaika suburb where the President purchased a house for her.

An online publication recently claimed that when the First Lady found out about the affair she was furious and charged at the President.

A source said,

“Once she was tipped-off, she followed Mnangagwa to the farm unannounced. It was a riot when she got there. People ran for cover, including her husband who ran through a maize field with her in hot pursuit.”

Zimlive reports that that Mnangagwa’s marriage with Auxillia is “functional” but “there was no love”, with the two said to be “almost living apart”.

