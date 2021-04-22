The Zimbabwe Football Association -ZIFA- has advised football stakeholders that the Confederation of African Football (CAF) has fined the association US$ 2,000 for lack of technical facilities at the National Sports Stadium.

ZIFA says in their letter of sanction, CAF noted that there are no fixed individual spectator seats in all sectors and the stadium’s general uncleanliness.

CAF stadium requirements stipulate that seats for spectators must be individual, fixed (e.g. to the floor), separated from one another, shaped, numbered, made of an unbreakable and non-flammable material, and have a backrest of a minimum height of thirty (30) cm when measured from the seat.

“We have notified the Sports and Recreation Commission as the stadium authority, and encouraged them to expedite renovations at the stadium so that the we avoid future sanctions or the grim possibility of playing home matches abroad,” said ZIFA in a statement.

The Warriors have played two matches under the provisional homologation window granted by CAF in 2020 when football resumed.

Zimbabwe’s senior men team is scheduled to play a World Cup qualifier at home against South Africa between 5 and 8 June 2021.