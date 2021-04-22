Photo: For illustration purpose

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has confirmed the arrest of one Zimbabwean in the company of six foreign nationals at Malala Fishing Camp Harbour, Binga on 19th of April 2021 for smuggling.

The suspects were intercepted by a combined Security Services team on a special operation against smuggling while loading contraband of 275 bales of various clothes in a 15 tonne DAF truck.

Meanwhile, ZRP says the value of the recovered goods is yet to be ascertained.

In a related matter, ZRP, on 20 April 2021 intercepted of 120 boxes of Remington Gold cigarettes and 60 boxes of Express Royal cigarettes that were being smuggled to SA at Dite area in B/Brigde.

The Zimbabwe aerial patrol team on operation “No to Cross Border Crimes/ Fhasi Ngamilandu Yamukanoni Yamashango/ Mhosva Pamiganhu Ngadzipere/ Amacala Kawaphele Emingceleni Yelizwe,” observed the smugglers before they fled to SA side.

-Zwnews