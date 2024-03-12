Cabinet reduces a person’s monthly consumption by 1kg

Cabinet has advised that the consumption of 7.5kg per person per month be used immediately for social welfare and be adjusted from October’s 8.5kg per person per month.

This was revealed by Information Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Jenfan Muswere during post cabinet briefing today.

Cabinet wishes to advise the nation that in light of the climate-induced drought in the form of El Nino, various measures are being instituted to guarantee food security for all and ensure that no one dies of hunger.

Among other issues discussed, Cabinet discussed the importance of considering more hectarage for growing rice in view of increased rice consumption by the citizens.

Cabinet also emphasized the need to support and promote local wheat production with the aim to swap wheat for maize in order to meet maize demand for the nation.

In light of the foregoing, Cabinet has approved as follows:

i. the Food Security Outlook Report to March 2025 to facilitate winter cereals production planning;

ii. the food security strategy based on the comparative and competitive advantages of wheat this winter;

iii. that the consumption of 7.5kg per person per month be used immediately for social welfare and be adjusted after October to 8.5kg per person per month;

iv. the purchase of local grain at import parity price of US$390 per tonne to mop up excess local grain;

V.duty waiver on the importation of rice and potato seed;

vi. importation of Genetically Modified stock feed, under strict supervised milling and distribution;

vii. duty free importation of maize, rice and cooking oil by households with effect from July 2024;

viii. re-activation of the Grain Mobilisation Committee to monitor private sector imports as well household imports.