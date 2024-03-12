Zim Cult Leader Madzibaba Ishmael Chokurongera ARRESTED..videos, pictures

Madzibaba Ishmael, who is believed to be running a cult where scores of congregants are being abused, has been arrested.

Zimbabwe police have apprehended Madzibaba Ishmael, who garnered attention after revelations of his leadership in a cult. Videos depicting his arrest have emerged on various social media platforms.

Allegations of concerning practices have emerged regarding a cult established by self-proclaimed prophet Madzibaba Ishmael Chokurongera in Nyabira. Referred to as “Canaan” by its inhabitants, the community operates under strict regulations enforced by Madzibaba Ishmael, known as “Mambo” to the residents.

Reportedly, members of the cult are forbidden from possessing money or worldly possessions. Disturbingly, young girls are allegedly being married off at ages as young as 14 to 15, and children born into these unions are denied birth certificates and access to education. Attempts to leave the community are met with coercion, and deceased members are swiftly buried without consulting their relatives.

The compound reportedly consists of over 100 families, all working under the leadership of Madzibaba Ishmael. Concerns about the cult’s practices were brought to light when Memory Mukanairi raised questions about the death and burial of her daughter, allegedly conducted without her knowledge or consent. Despite seeking answers, Memory and her family faced intimidation and violence.

Further revelations indicate a lack of transparency regarding deaths within the community, with graves allegedly hastily dug and records of deaths not properly documented. Relatives express frustration over the secrecy and control exerted by Madzibaba Ishmael, questioning the circumstances surrounding their loved ones’ deaths and burials.

Sources suggest that the cult originated after Madzibaba Ishmael’s release from prison, with promises of salvation and the end of the world. Believing in his divine connection, followers abandoned conventional life for what they perceived as a haven in Canaan. However, the reality seems far bleaker, with allegations of exploitation, isolation, and manipulation at the hands of the cult leader.

The disturbing revelations shed light on the dangers of unchecked influence and the vulnerability of individuals drawn into such communities. As investigations into the practices of Madzibaba Ishmael’s cult continue, concerns mount regarding the welfare and rights of its members.

